WHITELAND, Ind. (WXIN) — A female 15-year-old high school student in Indiana has died after drowning in a swimming pool during physical education class on Tuesday.

Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation originally referred to the student’s death as the result of a medical emergency. It was the Johnson County Coroner who later confirmed that the student was pulled from the Whiteland Community High School swimming pool.

Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation clarified on Tuesday evening that the student did in fact drown in the pool and that the drowning occurred during PE class.

“Despite the efforts of our staff and emergency responders, the student has passed away,” the school corporation said. “The specific cause and circumstances surrounding this tragedy are not yet known, and a thorough investigation will take place.”

The school corporation extended their deepest sympathies to the friends and family of the deceased student. Whiteland Community High School dismissed students early, just before 1 p.m.

Counselors were provided to any student who may need their assistance.

“We understand that this news is profoundly upsetting for our entire school community, and we are here to support our students, staff, and families as we grieve together,” the school corporation said.

Clark-Pleasant Community School families originally learned of the tragic death after the school corporation sent an email to parents.

The email read:

CPCSC Family, It is with great sadness that we inform you that a WCHS student has passed away following a medical emergency at the high school this morning. At this time school and emergency officials are trying to determine exactly what happened. We will provide an update as soon as possible.

“Words fall short in expressing the grief and sorrow our entire school community is experiencing at this moment,” the school corporation said.

The school asked that everyone keep the student and their family and friends in their thoughts and said memorial service information will be shared in the future.