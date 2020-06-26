Improvements planned for Peeler Community Park in east Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department hopes planned improvements will help revitalize Peeler Community Park and promote equity in the community.

A $600,000 grant National Park Service’s Outdoor Legacy Partnership Program will fund projects like an expansion of the parking lot and improved driveway entrance, renovation of the existing ballfield and new gathering spaces with seating.

Parks and Recreation Director Nasha McCray says staff are also planning for new play structures, an outdoor fitness area, paved accessible pathways with an interpretive story walk and site amenities such as solar picnic tables, lighting, benches, trash receptacles, bike racks, signage and landscaping.

“There’s definitely a need not only for doing some improvements in that area but just really to help improve the quality of life in the community as a whole,” McCray said.

She explained the importance of improving access to green space and health and wellness services for all communities in Greensboro.

“It allows us to push for that commitment to focusing on efforts in our underserved or some of our economically disadvantaged communities,” she said.

As conversations continue about social justice and equity, McCray said it was important to keep that momentum going.

“It may not be a protest. It may not be a demonstration. It may be those little things if it’s changing a policy, changing even a way you design a physical structure,” she said.

Several residents in east Greensboro said they were looking forward to improved facilities.

“There’s just not quite enough parking,” said Christopher Corpening, who has lived in the area for decades.

“I think that’s really important,” Nathan Hayes said about the planned projects. “That really shapes your childhood and sets you up to be a happy adult.”