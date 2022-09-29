FORT MYERS, Fla. (WGHP) — Hurricane Ian slammed ashore in southwestern Florida with the force of a Category 4 storm, pounding rain and wind and storm surge that left billions of dollars in damage and the fears of many deaths.

The Associated Press reported that “Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S.”

There was flooding through the state, the severed connection between the mainland and Sanibel Island, a destroyed pier, boats piled up in parking lots, splinters and fragments of homes and businesses and power outages for some 2.67 million homes, the AP reported.

“We’ve never seen storm surge of this magnitude,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told a news conference. “The amount of water that’s been rising, and will likely continue to rise today even as the storm is passing, is basically a 500-year flooding event.”