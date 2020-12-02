IMAGES: Great Smoky Mountain National Park in the snow

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK, Tenn (WATE) – The first snowfall of the year buried the upper elevations of the Smoky Mountains in several inches of winter wonderland.

Park administration shared these images on social media, saying “If you’re heading out on a trail today, be well prepared for cold temperatures and icy conditions.”

About 3 inches of snow fell at Newfound Gap, while Mt. LeConte has about 11 inches of snow on the ground at sunrise Tuesday, the park said. A dusting of snow is at the lower elevations.

Several road closures remain in effect. Highway 441 between Gatlinburg and Cherokee, NC remains closed, Cherokee Orchard Road and Little River Road between Sugarlands Visitor Center and the Townsend Wye are closed. However Cades Cove Loop and Laurel Creek roads reopened this morning.

Trails and visitor centers are open as usual today, the park said. As of noon, it is 13 degrees on Mt. LeConte.





