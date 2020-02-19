‘I’m looking out for my family’: Mother chases shooting suspect through High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A mom in High Point went into survival mode, refusing to let whoever put her family in danger get away.

Monday night, High Point Police were in pursuit of a white minivan, whcih whe suspect vehicle in a drive-by shooting on Jefferson Street.

What no one expected was that the family under fire would go after the van.

Aljuana Henry was sitting in her parked car in the driveway. She tells FOX 8 she noticed a white minivan slowly drive by her house more than once. The third time someone opened the passenger door and started firing. Those bullets hit her family's home and son's car.

Henry immediately took off after the suspect's car.

"I went in behind the van knowing that's not the right thing to do, but I'm looking out for my family, you know as a protector with no weapons, no anything," Henry said.

Not far behind her was her son and two civilians in pursuit of an armed suspect.

"When someone violates your property and what you've worked for. It's probably something within all of us that I've got to go after that person. You are not going to get away with this," said Lieutenant Matt Truitt with the High Point Police Department.

But Lt. Truitt says what you need to do is back away and separate yourself from the threat because you don't know what these people are capable of doing.

"There is a line, and unfortunately it's a very fine line because you don't know when that person who you are pursuing after, who has done harm to you or damage to your property, you don't know how far they are going to take that line," said Lt. Truitt.

Monday night, Henry pushed those dangers to the side and didn't give up until police were tailing the suspect.

"But I wasn't thinking about that at the time, even though that's the wrong thing to do. No one should ever follow anyone that's armed. But, however, no one can say what they would do until they are in that situation either," Henry said.

High Point Police eventually called off the pursuit, and that same night Greensboro police found the van abandoned at South Benbow Road and Britton Street.

Henry says she recognizes now she was playing with fire, but her mother's instinct took over.

"That just wasn't even my thought process. It still was this is my family, and I need to protect my family. I need to know who you are because you coming after me for what reason? Is this mistaken identity? I mean what is your reason being over here shooting?" Henry said.