‘I’m just so grateful’; Guilford County Schools Superintendent, Chief Financial Officer discuss the GCS budget increase

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Local teachers are getting a raise!

Last night Guilford County Commissioners approved the budget that includes almost 230 million dollars for Guilford County Schools. This is the largest spending increase for GCS in 20 years.

Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras and Angie Henry, the Chief Financial Officer of GCS, sat down with FOX8’s Melissa Painter to discuss the new budget, the bond referendum voters approved last year and how we can best invest in our children.

