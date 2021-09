WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Are you looking for a dapper gentleman to brighten up your home?

Venny is a long hair kitten. He’s a bit shy but once he warms up to someone he’s their best friend!

He’s a playful little guy who loves a good belly rub.

He’s up to date on all his shots and he’s house-trained. If you’d like to take Venny home, visit aarfws.org