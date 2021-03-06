‘If I had the money, I’d pay them’: Unemployed man with medical condition owes more than $11K in overpaid benefits

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas man is looking for help after he got a letter that said he owed over $11,000 in overpaid unemployment benefits.

George Larmer lives in Wichita and lost his job last year. After suffering a critical intestinal disease that left him bed-ridden and unable to work, he filed for unemployment.

“They said I was eligible because I couldn’t work because I was medically incapable of working,” Larmer said. “Well, I’ve been in and out of surgery since Jan. 31.”

From May to October of 2020, Larmer received over $11,000 in unemployment insurance payments. But he received a letter from the Kansas Department of Labor that told him he was determined to be ineligible and overpaid. According to the letter, Larmer now owes thousands back.

“If I had the money, I’d pay them, but I don’t. That’s the situation I’m in. I owe over $100,000 in medical bills,” he said.

He said he hasn’t been able to speak to anyone to fix the situation, even though he’s called the department and reached out for help from lawmakers.

In an interview with Kansas’ Capitol Bureau, KDOL Deputy Secretary Brett Flaschbarth, said privacy laws prevent the department from providing information about Larmer’s claim.

“There are some limited exceptions. For example, criminal investigations…and disclosure to public officials in the performance of their duties,” Flaschbarth said.

The department says that federal law requires them to try and collect any payments made in error, but “clawbacks,” or retrieving money from a person’s bank account, is not used to fix the problem.

Larmer said he still wants to know why the department has marked him ineligible.

According to Kansas state law, a person cannot be disqualified from receiving unemployment benefits if they had to leave work over an illness or injury as advised by a medical professional.

Larmer said doctors have given him notices and advised him against working due to ongoing medical conditions.

“If I wasn’t eligible, then why did you sign me up for it? now I’m stuck in a Catch-22,” he said. “I’ve got no money, and I don’t want to lose my house and everything I own or end up going to jail over owing money I wasn’t due to begin with because they just paid me.”

Larmer is hoping to get help with opening an appeal.