Identity of man shot, killed in Greensboro released

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have released the identity of the man killed in a Thursday morning shooting.

At 4:27 a.m., officers responded to the scene on the 5300 block of Strasburg Drive.

Police found two male victims at the scene with gunshot wounds.

Officers said one of the victims died and the other is in a hospital in critical condition.

On Thursday afternoon, Greensboro police said the deceased victim is 26-year-old Carl Edward Melton Jr., of Thomasville.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.