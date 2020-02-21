Icy roads lead to 2 crashes off US 421 in Winston-Salem; 1 person taken to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crash on US 421 in Winston-Salem. (Lindsay Tuman/WGHP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police say ice caused two crashes off U.S. 421 in Winston-Salem, and one person was taken to a hospital.

At about 4:19 a.m., officers responded to a report of an overturned car at U.S. 421 and First Street, according to Winston-Salem Police Communications.

Officer believe a car was heading over the icy bridge and overturned around 3:40 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital.

EMS says the victim suffered only minor injuries.

A second crash happened on Knollwood Street, off U.S. 421, about two exits away.

The driver crashed into a traffic light. The car was damaged, but no one was injured.

Police say both crashes were caused by ice on the road.

State and city crews are now working to treat the slick spots behind these crashes.

Winston-Salem police are warning the public to drive safely.

"As a result of the winter weather yesterday and wet roadways starting to refreeze, the Winston-Salem Police Department wants to remind motorists to utilize caution during their Friday morning commute. Numerous roadways are becoming hazardous due to icy conditions. City and State crews are working to resolve the hazardous conditions." Winston-Salem Police Department