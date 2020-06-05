Ice cream shop owner steps down after backlash for yelling at officer to get off property

HERNANDO, Miss. — The owner of a Mississippi ice cream shop is stepping down after his temper flared at an officer who was responding to a car accident, WREG reports.



Tammi Lawrence tells the station that her car was hit in the parking lot Saturday night, so Hernando police officer Hosie Porter responded to get her statement.



That’s when Thomas Flinn, the owner of Velvet Cream in Hernando, came out.



“He had a clipboard in his hand, and he was kind of throwing his hands up, and he was screaming,” Lawrence told WREG.