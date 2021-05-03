‘I was shocked’: NC woman wins $1 million lottery prize

BATH, N.C. (WGHP) — Ola Gurganus, of Bath, bought a $10 ticket and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I was shocked, I really was,” she said of seeing her $1 million prize. “I really couldn’t think straight.”

Gurganus bought her ticket from the Bath General Store & Market on Carteret Street in Bath.

She claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

“I didn’t think I’d ever come to Raleigh to the lottery, but now I have,” Gurganus said. “And I hope I make it back!”

She had the choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000.

Gurganus opted for the lump sum of $600,000 and took home $424,503 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

She plans to share some of the prize money with her children.

