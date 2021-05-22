‘I was in shock’: NC man wins $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot, says he plans to save for children’s future

RALEIGH, N.C. — When Darron Jones, of Raleigh, won a $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

After waking up early on Saturday morning, Jones decided to check his phone.

“When I saw the email that I had a claim waiting, I was like, ‘Claim?’” he recalled. “My heart started pounding like ‘Wait a minute. Is this what I think it is?’”

So Jones decided to log into his NC lottery mobile app to double check his winnings.

“My heart was beating like a thousand miles an hour,” he said.” I was in shock.”

Jones bought his winning Quick Pick ticket for Friday’s Cash 5 drawing though Online Play using his NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

He claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $77,825 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

With his prize money, Jones plans to save for his children’s future.

“Outside of that, we’ll try and do something nice for ourselves,” he said. “A vacation at some point.”

