‘I was extremely happy and surprised’: NC man wins $100,000 lottery prize

HOPE MILLS , N.C. — Henry Harvey II, of Spring Lake, was still enjoying his first lottery win when he won a $100,000 prize, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Harvey, who works as a store manager, bought his winning $25 Extreme Cash ticket from the Circle K on North Main Street in Hope Mills.

“Two weeks ago, I won $5,000 there on a $10 scratch off,” he said. “So, this time, when I scratched off and saw I won, I was extremely happy and surprised.”

Harvey claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $70,757 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

“It was a shock,” he said. “Still is!”

As for his prize money, Harvey says he plans to “stick it in the bank” for savings.