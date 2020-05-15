‘I was determined to survive’: 108-year-old woman may be oldest in the world to survive COVID-19

ALLENDALE, N.J. (NEWS12) — A New Jersey woman who recovered from the coronavirus could be the oldest person in the world to do so.

At 108 years old, Sylvia Goldsholl is the oldest person in New Jersey and may be the oldest anywhere to recovered from COVID-19.

Goldsholl was born on December 29, 1911.

“The oldest of four children and I was the smartest one from the bunch,” she said.

Goldsholl tested positive for COVID-19 in March and was moved to an isolation wing at the Allendale Community for Senior Living, where she’s lived since 2007.

In two weeks, she got healthy and was cleared.

A web search turned up news reports of 107 year-olds in Turkey and the Netherlands recovering from the disease, but no one was older than Sylvia.

“I survived everything they pushed, I was determined to survive,” she said. “I am a survivor. I’ve got to come out on the top of every list.”

The longtime Bronx resident moved to New Jersey 20 years ago and was more interested in speaking to reporters about her family than the virus.

“A lot of stubbornness in them, which they got from their pop. Their pop had a lot of brains,” she said of her children.