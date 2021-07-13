‘I want kids to have a safe place where they can be themselves’; an artist young girl seeks a Forever Family

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Adversity can affect people in many ways. For Nicole, it has made her creative, wise and strong.

“Right now, I write music, poetry and do art. But when I am older, I was thinking of maybe I want to start like an art center for kids who are victims of abuse because I know what it is to go through abuse of all kinds, and to grow up poor and I want kids to have a safe place where they can be themselves. Kids deserve to feel safe. Everyone deserves to feel safe,” Nicole says.

“I want to go to a lot of places, and I want to experience a lot of things, even if I am scared, I overcome that, and do it,” she said.

“My dream for Nicole is to have a long-term family that would commit to her,” Amber Richards, a child advocate, said.

She is an amazing young woman looking for her forever family that she can make proud someday.

When she thinks about the kind of family she’d want, all Nicole can think of is kindness: “People who are understanding, that would be nice, and people who are open-minded, who are artistic, and understanding of the arts, and very empathetic. Also, someone who is very comfortable with LGBT kids, that would be nice.”

You can learn more about adopting by contacting Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care.

