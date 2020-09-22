‘I miss mommy’: Families shattered by COVID forge new paths

As the U.S. surpasses its 200,000th pandemic death, the losses are taking shape in heartbreaking ways.

In Ohio, it’s a boy too young for words of his own, planting a kiss on a photo of his dead mother.

In New Jersey, it’s the 2-year-old girl in therapy over the loss of her father.

And in Michigan, it’s three siblings who lost both parents trudging forward alone.

With eight in ten American virus victims 65 and older, it’s easy to view the young as spared.

But among the dead are an untold number of parents leaving behind children.

In their place, surviving parents, grandparents and siblings are juggling new responsibilities with mourning for the dead.