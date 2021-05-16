‘I just started crying’: Wilkes County man wins $100,000 after buying $20 ticket

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Jeremy Pruitt, of North Wilkesboro, bought a $150 Million Cash Explosion ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“Oh Lord, I felt like karate kid,” he said. “I just started crying when it happened.”

Pruitt bought his winning $20 ticket from the Run-In on Oakwoods Road in Wilkesboro.

“It was crazy,” he recalled of scratching his ticket in the store and realizing he won.

Pruitt claimed his prize Thursday and took home $70,756 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

“My girls want new clothes,” he said, laughing. “And I want to get a little piece of land.”

