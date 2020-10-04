‘I just got a free retirement’: Charlotte man wins $1 million from scratch-off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Patrick Burdick, of Charlotte, was on his way to pick up a prescription at his grocery store when he stopped at a lottery vending machine in the store and later won $1 million, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Sitting outside the store in his car, Burdick scratched his $10 ticket and first revealed a “MIL’ then a “$1” in front of it.

When he saw the “$1MIL,” he said he knew then his ticket, bought at the Harris Teeter on John J Delaney Drive, was worth $1 million.

“I thought to myself, ‘My life just changed,’” Burdick recalled Wednesday at lottery headquarters. “It was like a dream because I had dreamt of that moment.”

Burdick, a private mortgage banker, said he planned to pay off his car and all his bills and then invest the rest.

“I just got a free retirement,”he said.

He had the choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000.

He opted for the lump sum and took home $424,503 after required state and federal tax withholdings.