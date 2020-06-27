‘I just can’t believe it’: NC woman wins $400,000

WHITEVILLE, N.C. — Clara Thompson, of Whiteville, won the final $400,000 top prize in the Pay Me scratch-off game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I just can’t believe it,” Thompson said. “I’m excited.”

Thompson bought her lucky $5 ticket from the Murphy USA on Columbus Corners Drive in Whiteville.

She claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After state and federal taxes, she took home $283,001.

Since Thompson won the last of four top prizes in the Pay Me game, the lottery will begin steps to end the game.