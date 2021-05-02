‘I feel so blessed’: Randolph County man wins $ 1 million for second time after buying $10 scratch-off

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Max Bouldin, of Trinity, bought a new $10 ticket and won his second $1 million lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I’m just shocked,” he said as he claimed his Jumbo Bucks prize on Thursday at lottery headquarters. “I’m in awe. This is a one in a million chance.”

Back in July of 2018, Bouldin won $1 million on an Extreme Millions ticket.

He bought his latest lucky ticket from the Trindale Mini Mart on N.C. 62 in Trinity.

“I feel so blessed,” Bouldin said. “By winning this one here, it is definitely a blessing.”

He had the choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000.

Bouldin opted for the lump sum of $600,000 and took home $424,503 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

“I’m very grateful,” he said. “I just can’t believe this.”