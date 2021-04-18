‘I feel so blessed’: Charlotte man wins $1 million lottery prize after buying $10 scratch-off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shane Hypio, of Charlotte, bought a 50X the Cash ticket that revealed a $1 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“Reality is setting in now,” he said as he claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters. “I feel so blessed.”

Hypio bought his winning $10 ticket from the Quick Trip on Monroe Road in Matthews. Sitting in his car outside the store, he decided to scratch his ticket.

“I got to the third number 23, and when I saw that ‘1,’ I said, ‘No way,’” he recalled. “Then I saw that ‘MIL,’ and I had to take like five minutes to myself. I started getting goosebumps! I couldn’t drive for about 15 minutes after that.”

Hypio had the choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000.

He opted for the lump sum and took home $424,503 after required state and federal tax withholdings.