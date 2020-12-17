‘I didn’t think it could happen to me’: Local man experiences homelessness because of pandemic; resource center helps him reunite with family

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thousands, maybe even millions of North Carolinians have been financially impacted by COVID-19.

Some are losing their jobs and facing homelessness as a result. Now, they’re turning to resources they never thought they’d need.

Johnathan Samuel was your typical working-class 27-year-old living in Greensboro.

“I was doing landscaping. I was working with Bright View,” Samuel said.

That was two months ago, before he said the pandemic caused him to be laid off.

“It can definitely happen to anybody,” he said.

With no source of income and no family nearby, he ended up on the streets. He has been sleeping in abandoned buildings or wherever he can lay his head without being bothered.

“I didn’t think it could happen to me and it was frustrating. From having a roof to being outside and the weather getting bad — it’s tough,” he said.

So, he went to the Interactive Resource Center in Greensboro.

“Typically, whenever the temperatures are 25 degrees or below at a feels like rate, we open up for a warming center overnight,” said Kristina Singleton, IRC associate director.

Wednesday, the IRC did something much more than just offer Samuel a warm place to sleep for the night. They bought him his bus ticket back to Michigan so he can be home with family for the holidays.

He told FOX8 that there, he’ll have a place to stay and a job opportunity.

“I’m not going to lie, I feel excited — I’m happy. As you can see, I can’t stop smiling,” he said. “I’m pretty blessed, man. I’m just glad, you know.”

Samuel isn’t the only one who ended up at the IRC because of the pandemic.

Larry Jamison, a veteran, said he worked at the Ghassan’s location at Lebauer Park which has been closed throughout the pandemic.

He said not having that job forced him to make a tough decision about how he could spend his money that he gets from his retirement.

“When I purchased my vehicle the majority of the vehicle, majority of my income had to go to my van,” Jamison said.

He said the van was what he needed more than a room.

Larry is getting help from the IRC with his Veteran’s Assistance benefits. He’s hoping to find local work soon.

The IRC accepts donations on their website or in person at 407 E. Washington St., Greensboro.