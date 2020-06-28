‘I couldn’t even say a word’: NC woman wins $100,000 jackpot

WAGRAM, N.C. — Levonne McQueen, of Laurinburg, had been playing Cash 5 all week, and on Thursday, she won a $100,000 jackpot prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

McQueen bought her lucky $1 ticket from Nic’s Pic Kwik on Main Street in Wagram.

She and her husband woke up on Friday morning and decided to check the Quick Pick ticket.

“My husband was looking at the phone, and he was calling out the numbers,” McQueen said.

One by one, he called out the first four numbers as McQueen replied, “I got all four of them!”

When he called out the fifth number, McQueen couldn’t believe it.

“I got that, too!” she said. “I couldn’t even say a word because I didn’t believe it myself.”

McQueen claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $70,750.

With her winnings, McQueen said she plans to pay off some bills.