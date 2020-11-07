‘I can relax now’: NC breast cancer survivor wins $1 million from scratch-off ticket

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — The last time Doris Harrison, of Roanoke Rapids, won big was when she heard she’d beat cancer 25 years ago.

The second time came Thursday after Harrison’s $1 million lottery win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever won something this big!” Harrison said.

She stopped at Mo’s on N.C. 48 South in Roanoke Rapids to play Pick 3 and Pick 4 then decided to add some scratch-offs, including a $10 Carolina Black Millionaire Edition ticket, to her purchase.

“The Carolina Black was the first one that I scratched off,” she recalled. “When I saw that it was a million dollars, I forgot about the other tickets.”

In disbelief, Harrison called her daughter and brother.

“They came, and they looked at the ticket,” she said. “And they said, ‘Yeah, you’re a winner!’”

Harrison claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, accompanied by her four daughters and brother.

She had the choice of taking an annuity of 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000.

Harrison chose the lump sum and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $424,503.

When asked how she’ll celebrate her big win, she said she’d love to “get some sleep. I can relax now. Don’t have to worry about anything.”

With her win, Harrison plans to set up a savings account for all four of her grandkids as well as help her four daughters.

“I’m also going to get something that I’ve been wanting,” she added. “And that’s my own home. I’ve been renting for the last 40 years, so it’s time for me to own my own home now and enjoy life.”

