HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man offered his first public words in court since he was arrested in High Point on charges of murder and arson.

High Point police reported Juan Tolosa Castillo, 24, killed Omar Marmolejo Noriega, 41, of High Point.

Fire crews were the first to respond to a home on the 400 block of Burge Place. They found Noriega inside and badly burned. He was taken to the hospital where he would later be pronounced dead.

Investigators later discovered that Noriega died from injuries that were unrelated to the fire.

“That house was set on fire to try to keep law enforcement from finding out about the murder,” a representative of the district attorney’s office said in court on Monday.

The Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force found Castillo at a hotel in Greensboro and took him into custody on Friday. The district attorney’s office says that he has confessed to the murder.

Castillo appeared in court Monday on a charge of first-degree murder, which carries a maximum sentence of death or life without parole, and first-degree arson, which carries a maximum sentence of 17 years.

When the judge asked if he would like to hire an attorney or have one appointed, he began to speak with the assistance of a Spanish translator.

“I don’t have any family here,” Castillo’s translator said on his behalf. “I came here for a better future, and that gentleman wanted to kill me.”

The judge interrupted to remind him of his right to remain silent and appointed an attorney to represent him.

As part of the investigation, police previously announced that they were searching for a trailer, pictured below.

Investigators said that they found the trailer in Greensboro on July 1. At the time, however, they did not have any information available on a suspect.