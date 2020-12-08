‘I am very worried’: NC to enter modified stay-at-home order on Friday; night-time closure for some businesses

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper issued an Executive Order on Tuesday that implements a modified stay-at-home order and night-time closure for some businesses.

The Executive Order mandates that people will have to stay home between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Bars will be required to close by 10 p.m., and all on-site alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.

The order goes into effect on Friday and will go until Jan. 8.

According to the order, travel exemptions include:

“Between I0 p.m. and 5 a.m. all individuals in North Carolina must stay at home or at the place they will stay for the night, except for: 1. Travel to or from a place of work when a worker’s presence is required by the worker’s employer; 2. Travel for work purposes; 3. Performing work at the workplace or other location directed by the employer when the worker’s presence is required by the worker’s employer; 4. Travel to obtain groceries, take-out food, medical care, fuel, health care supplies, or social services; 5. Travel from a business that closed at or after 10:00 PM; 6. Travel to a business that will open at or after 5:00 AM; 7. Travel to take care of a family member, friend, or pet in another household; 8. Travel necessary for purposes of personal safety; 9. Travel into or out of the State; 10. Travel required by law enforcement or court order; and 11. Using or providing shared transportation (including without limitation taxicabs, ride shares, buses, trains, airplanes, and travel to airports, train stations, or bus stations).”

Cooper is also warning that additional actions will be taken if North Carolina’s COVID cases do not go down.

“I know that news of effective and safe vaccines has given us all hope, but vaccines aren’t here yet,” Cooper said. “We have to act now to save lives, safeguard our hospital capacity and preserve our economy.”

Cooper said that a month ago, NC health officials were deeply concerned to see daily case counts go above 3,000.

“Now, we’re shocked that the number has doubled, with some daily counts at more than 6,000,” Cooper said.

Last month, NC health officials launched a COVID-19 alert map for North Carolina.

You can see the alert map here.

Timeline of NC coronavirus restrictions

The state-wide stay-at-home order went into effect on March 30. It was initially to be in effect for 30 days, but was extended until May 8, at which point the state entered Phase 1.

NC entered first entered Phase 1 on Friday, May 8.

In Phase 1:

Most businesses could reopen

Retail businesses reopened at 50% capacity with frequent cleaning and social distancing

Parks and trails were encouraged to reopen

Certain businesses (gyms, salons, bars, theaters, etc.) remain closed

Restaurants continued to be take out and delivery only

Gatherings were still limited to 10 people, but gatherings with friends outdoors were allowed

Employers were still encouraged to telework when possible

Childcare centers that followed strict cleaning requirements opened for working parents or those looking for work

Worship services of more than 10 people were allowed outdoors if socially distanced

North Carolina entered Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 22.

Under Phase 2:

Gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors

Retail stores that are cleaning and social distancing are open at 50% capacity

Salons are open at 50% capacity

Working from home is encouraged

Bars and nightclubs are closed

Gyms are closed

Movie theaters are closed

Bowling alleys are closed

Indoor music venues and skating rinks are closed

Museums are closed

Arenas and stadiums are closed

Pools are open with restrictions

Long-term care visitation is not allowed

Under Phase 3:

Restrictions for vulnerable populations will be lessened with encouragement to continue practicing social distancing

Rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and congregate care settings will continue.

Large outdoor venues with seating greater than 10,000 may operate with 7% occupancy for spectators.

Smaller outdoor entertainment venues, like arenas or amphitheaters, may operate outdoors at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less.

Movie theaters and conference centers may open indoor spaces to 30% of capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less.

Bars may operate outdoors at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less.

Amusement parks may open at 30% occupancy, outdoor attractions only.

The limits on mass gatherings will be reduced to 10 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

The 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales for in-person consumption in locations such as restaurants and outdoor bars will be extended.

In North Carolina, about 2,373 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Tuesday’s hospitalization numbers are the highest the state has seen yet.

Health officials reported a new case record on Sunday of 6,438 COVID cases recorded in a single day.

4,670 cases were reported on Monday.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 404,032, and 5,605 people have died. 377,926 are molecular positive cases, and 26,106 are antigen-positive cases.

There have been 5,678,794 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 9.7% of those tests have been positive.

5,154 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 15,785 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.

As of Monday, Dec. 7, there have been 341,041 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

The NCDHHS released the following statement on Saturday from NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen:

“In less than a week, we went from exceeding 5,000 new cases reported in one day to exceeding 6,000. This is very worrisome. We are seeing our highest rates of tests that come back positive despite the fact we are doing a lot of testing. This indicates we have even more viral spread across our state right now. We have record numbers of hospitalizations and people in the ICU. I am asking each North Carolinian to take personal responsibility for their actions and slowing the spread of this virus. Always wear a mask when with people you don’t live with, keep your distance from other people and wash your hands often. We are looking at what further actions we can take as a state to protect North Carolinians and save lives.”