I-85 southbound reopens after crash

Interstate 85 southbound is reopen after a crash shut down part of the highway on Saturday night.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. near the Guilford County/Alamance County line.

FOX8 crews on the scene saw multiple damaged vehicles.

The cause of the crash and extent of any possible injuries is still unknown.

