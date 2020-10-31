I-85 southbound reopens after crash

Interstate 85 southbound is reopen after a crash shut down part of the highway on Saturday night.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. near the Guilford County/Alamance County line.
FOX8 crews on the scene saw multiple damaged vehicles.
The cause of the crash and extent of any possible injuries is still unknown.
