GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A crash shut down Interstate 85 south in Guilford County early Thursday morning, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The highway has since roepened.

The incident began at about 4:38 a.m.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash north of exit 118 for I-85 Business, near Greensboro.

Drivers are asked to take exit 122-B for I-73 south. Once on I-73 south, follow the highway to exit 80 for I-74 west. From I-74 west, you can get back onto I-85 on exit 133.