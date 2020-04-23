Watch Now
I-85 south reopens after tractor-trailer crashes in Archdale

ARCHDALE, N.C. — A crash on Interstate 85 southbound left the highway shut down for more than seven hours. It has since reopened.

At about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, an alert from NCDOT said a crash shut down I-85 south near the Main Street exit.

Images from the scene show a tractor-trailer damaged and smoke.

Archdale police tell us they are still investigating, and Guilford County deputies are helping to reroute traffic. Troopers are on scene as well.

Officials have not released any details about possible injuries.

