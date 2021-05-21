Fire erupts after cargo van crashes on I-77 south in Surry County; driver, passenger taken to hospital

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A cargo van crashed and caught fire on Interstate 77 south near Elkin in Surry County, according to Surry County Emergency Services.

The N.C. Department of Transportation reports the incident began at 5:10 a.m.

Emergency services says that the van crash into a guardrail. The fire left the vehicle burned beyond recognition.

The driver and passenger were taken to a hospital. No word on their conditions.

The interstate was closed near exit 85 for N.C. 268. The road has since reopened.

