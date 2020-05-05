Suspect dies after chase in Asheboro ends in crash, driver hit head-on taken to hospital, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A suspect died after a chase in Asheboro ended in a crash Tuesday and sent one driver to the hospital, Asheboro police say.

The chase began in the Siler City area of Chatham County with a driver wanted for assault, stealing a vehicle and hit-and-run.

The chase then crossed over into Ramseur on U.S. 64.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office chased the vehicle to U.S. 74.

The suspect got in the Southbound lanes going northbound, and Randolph County deputies called off the chase.

The suspect continued for about a mile or two, side swiped one vehicle and hit a second one head-on.

The driver of the vehicle hit head-on was taken to the hospital, police say.

The suspect vehicle crashed on I-74/73 in Asheboro.

All southbound traffic is being diverted near Exit 75 for Presnell Street.

