I-40 east closed after tractor-trailer crash in Winston-Salem

(Winston-Salem Fire Department)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down Interstate 40 east in Winston-Salem, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 3:20 a.m., a tractor-trailer overturned on the highway, but no one was hurt. Crews do not know what caused the crash.

All lanes of traffic are closed near the Clemmonsville Road exit.

Traffic is being redirected onto South Frontage Road.

Police say it is unknown how long it could take to clear the road.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find another route.