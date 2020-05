Update: NCDOT said that as of 8:58 p.m., the road has reopened.

Prior story

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Part of Interstate 40 has been closed because of a crash on Thursday night, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The crash happened at the split of I-40 West and U.S. 421 North.

NCDOT said the road may be closed until 2 a.m.

There is no word on what caused the crash or if any injuries were reported.