UVALDE, Texas (WGHP) — The husband of a teacher killed in the mass shooting in Texas on Tuesday reportedly died of a heart attack due to grief, relatives said Thursday.

Irma Garcia, a mother to four children, was one of the 21 people killed after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. 19 of the victims were students around the age of 10.

Garcia was a fourth-grade teacher and taught at Robb Elementary for 23 years.

Her family announced that her husband Joe Garcia has died of grief. The couple was together for 24 years.

The couple’s nephew posted on Twitter, saying “EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, i truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.