Husband of Kamala Harris will campaign in NC as early voting continues

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, will campaign in North Carolina on Tuesday, according to the Biden Campaign.

Emhoff will be in Wilmington and Greenville. The times and specific locations he will campaign at have not been announced yet.

Biden and President Trump will be campaigning in North Carolina again next week.

Biden will campaign in Durham on Sunday at 1 p.m. to encourage North Carolinians to vote early.

Early in-person voting ends on Oct. 31 in NC.

The Trump campaign announced that the president will visit on Wednesday, Oct. 21 and is expected to deliver remarks are 7:00 p.m.

Trump was in Greenville, NC on Thursday where he held a rally at the Pitt-Greenville Airport. The visit came 13 days after he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a warning to attendees in Greenville, the president’s campaign said, “By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present.”

Kerry Washington and her husband Nnamdi Asomugha will be advocating for early voting in Durham, WTVD reports.

The State Board of Elections reported North Carolina has already topped one-million votes in the general election.

Around 470,000 people cast their ballots in the first two days that voting early in-person was an option.

Over 570,000 ballots were cast by mail-in absentee.

Washington and Asomugha will participate in a voter mobilization event around 1 p.m. and kickoff with Biden/Harris volunteers around 2 p.m.

They will then be involved with a Sister Circle meets Shop Talks event in Durham around 2:15 p.m.

Washington was the star ABC’s “Scandal” from 2012 to 2018 and appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” in 2012.