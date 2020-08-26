Hurricane Laura becomes ‘potentially catastrophic’ Category 3 major hurricane

Hurricane Laura has become a ‘potentially catastrophic’ Category 3 major hurricane the day they are expected to hit Louisiana and Texas.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the National Hurricane says Laura is about 280 miles south-southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and 290 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 115 as it moves northwest at 15 mph.

Forecasters expect Laura to continue on its path and approach upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts Wednesday evening before moving inland Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

The National Hurricane Center predicts that Laura will become a Category 4 later on Wednesday.

After making landfall, however, Laura is expected to quickly weaken.

“All preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion in the next few hours,” NHC says.

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd says North Carolina could see an impact from the storm.

“It’ll be moving just to our north, bringing us a chance for rain on Saturday, but the severe weather threat is going to be diminished incredibly between where we are now and Saturday afternoon,” Byrd said.

The hurricane center warns of “large and destructive waves” that could cause storm surge up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline.

From Wednesday afternoon to Friday, Laura is expected to produce 5 to 10 inches of rainfall with up to 15 inches in certain area of the northwestern Gulf Coast and as far north as Arkansas.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

– Freeport Texas to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

– San Luis Pass Texas to Intracoastal City Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

– Sargent Texas to San Luis Pass

– East of Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

– Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs Mississippi

– Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

– East of Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City Louisiana

