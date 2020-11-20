Huntersville man arrested after rental vehicle crashes into utility pole, drugs found inside in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Huntersville man is accused of trying to drive away from deputies and crashing a rental vehicle, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 21, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle on Interstate 85, near Finch Farm Road.

The vehicle kept going onto Finch Farm Road toward Trinity Street where the deputy lost sight of the vehicle.

Deputies found the vehicle after it had crashed into a utility pole and overturned at the intersection of Unity Street and Blair Street.

The driver had ran away.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found identification, a schedule IV controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They also found a rental agreement for the vehicle under the name John Purnell Wright Jr., 29, of Huntersville.

Deputies obtained arrest warrants on charges of felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Durham police arrested Wright on Nov. 16.

Wright received a $25,000 unsecured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6698 or Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at (336) 672-7463.