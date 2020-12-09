Hunter Biden says federal prosecutors investigating his ‘tax affairs’

WILMINGTON, Del. (NEXSTAR) — President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter said Wednesday that he has learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs are under investigation.

The investigation by the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s office was disclosed in a statement by President-elect Biden’s transition office.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Hunter Biden said in a statement. “I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

Hunter Biden’s attorneys did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment.

This is a developing story; the Associated Press contributed to this report.