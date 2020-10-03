Hundreds gather, break social distancing guidelines after University of South Carolina football game

University of South Carolina students cheer before an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Several parties and large gatherings coinciding with the University of South Carolina’s football game had to be broken up Saturday, as people celebrated the first game of the season, police said. Columbia Police told The State newspaper Wednesday that three social distancing citations and four warnings were issued to residences that house some USC students. ((AP Photo/Sean Rayford))

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities had to break up multiple parties and large gatherings celebrating the University of South Carolina’s first football game of the season last weekend, The State reports.

Columbia police told newspaper on Wednesday that three social distancing citations and four warnings were issued to residences where some USC students live.

The largest gathering was at an apartment complex near the Gamecocks’ Williams-Brice stadium where about 300 people got together when the game was over, police say.

Another citation was issued to a residence where about 100 people gathered before the kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Columbia police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said citations were also given out to property owners for the social distancing violation.

Each violation was a 10-point infraction.

If a property accumulates 15 points in a year span, property owners could potentially have their rental permits revoked, according to city records.

University police were told if a student was involved in the social distancing violations, Timmons said.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said at least 143,623 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,186 have died.