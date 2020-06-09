Human trial starts on COVID-19 antibody trial therapy

A clinical trial is underway in China for an antibody treatment for COVID-19.

The first health patient received experimental medication there on Monday.

Eli Lilly says the US trial will begin within a few days.

This is a phase 1 trial which means scientists are trying to find out if it is safe to used in humans.

If proven safe, the next step will be to find out if it is effective against treating or preventing coronavirus.

Antibody treatments are currently used to treat infections diseases and some forms of cancer.

The Eli Lilly trial is being done in collaboration with a Chinese pharmaceutical company named Junshi Bioscience.