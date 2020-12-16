Humane Society of the Piedmont closing until January because of COVID-19

The Humane Society of the Piedmont has announced it will be closing its doors until January because of COVID-19.

The Humane Society released the following statement on Facebook:

“Due to the uncertainty of the virus, a rise in cases, and every-changing government mandates, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to close our doors until January 4, 2021. This decision was not made lightly. While no member of the HSP has contracted the virus (thankfully), we have recognized the virus getting closer within our networks. Our mission to our community still remains the same: Our core mission is to provide affordable medical care, education, and advocacy for animals. To help keep you, your pets, and our team safe we feel it is our duty to take this unfortunate break. During this closure we will not be accessible via phone or scheduling appointments. Scheduling for all appointments will resume when we come back on January 4, 2021. We thank you for your continued support, apologize for any inconvenience, and wish you a very happy holiday!”