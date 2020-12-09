Human skeletal remains found in Danville; police investigating

DANVILLE, Va. — An investigation is underway after human skeletal remains were found on Tuesday, according to a news release from Danville police.

Police said a crew of workers clearing trees along a power line right-of-way near the Danville Expressway and South Main Street found human skeletal remains late in the afternoon Tuesday.

Police searched the area where the remains were found for evidence, but it is unclear what they found.

The remains will be sent to the medical examiner’s office for identification and information related to the cause and manner of death.

“We recognize there are several families in our area who have filed missing person’s reports in recent years and are desperately seeking closure,” Danville police said in the news release. “With this in mind, it would be irresponsible for us to speculate about the identity of these remains. We will maintain contact with these families and release more information when it becomes available.”

Anyone with information related to this death investigation is asked to call Danville police at (434) 793-0000.