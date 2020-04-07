Human remains found in Winston-Salem tentatively identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police say they have tentatively identified human remains found on Saturday, according to a news release from the department.

No name has been released as officers wait for scientific confirmation.

Police have notified the "likely" next of kin and believe the manner of death was suicide.

Around 7:13 p.m., officers responded to the 100 Hammock Farm Road area after human remains were found.

Detectives with the WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and started investigating.

Detectives worked along with the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office to determine the identity of the person.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-770