(WGHP) — The sun has been very active lately, which could cause a few problems for us here on Earth, according to NASA.

The space agency said the solar cycle is not yet at its peak and has already surpassed expectations.

Scientists with NASA believe they will see more solar activity, such as flares and eruptions, that could disrupt navigational equipment like GPS, power grids and radio communication.

Solar flares and eruptions will increase from now until 2025, according to NASA predictions.

The increased solar activity could create a risk for astronauts and spacecraft as well as potentially create concerns about the health of flight crews and passengers on airplanes.