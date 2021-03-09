‘Huge milestone’: Over 1M North Carolinians vaccinated, Gov. Cooper to tour FEMA mass vaccination site in Greensboro

RALEIGH, N.C. — Over 1 million people in North Carolina have been fully vaccinated, and more students are returning to classrooms, Gov. Roy Cooper announced during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The governor said 1.1 million people in North Carolina have been fully vaccinated and “With almost 8 million adults in our state, there is more work to do, but this is a huge milestone.”

“We continue to emphasize fairness in our vaccine distribution. In the last four weeks, over 20 percent of our first doses have been administered to Black North Carolinians,” Cooper said. “We’ve received national recognition for our efforts to administer vaccines equitably and report demographic data.”

Gov. Cooper will visit the FEMA-supported vaccine site on its first day in Greensboro. The site will run for 8 weeks and aims to administer around 3,000 vaccines a day.

He encouraged North Carolinians to continue acting safely as the amount of people in the hospital with COVID-19 continues to drop.

“This isn’t the time to abandon our prevention efforts. Until the vaccine is widely available, preventing the spread of the virus must continue to be a focus,” Cooper said. “There are times in football when the runner nears the goal line, begins celebrating too early and is stripped of the ball. Let’s not get caught celebrating too early. Let’s keep wearing our masks and being responsible so that one day soon we can turn the corner on this pandemic.”

North Carolina will vaccinate those in Group 4 against COVID-19 beginning on March 24.

“North Carolina will move to Group 4 on March 24, beginning with people with high-risk medical conditions, people experiencing homelessness, and incarcerated people who have not been vaccinated,” the NCDHHS said. “North Carolina plans to move to other essential workers and other people in close group living settings after that. Some vaccine providers may not be ready to open to Group 4 on this date if they are still experiencing high demand for vaccines in Groups 1 through 3.”

Vaccinations will be available for those with the following:

Asthma (moderate to severe)

Cancer

Cerebrovascular disease or history of stroke

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Cystic fibrosis

Dementia or other neurologic condition

Diabetes type 1 or 2

Down Syndrome

A heart condition such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from: immune deficiencies, HIV, taking chronic steroids or other immune weakening medicines, history of solid organ blood or bone marrow transplant

Liver disease, including hepatitis

Pulmonary fibrosis

Overweight or obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia

Smoking (current or former, defined as having smoked at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime)

“We must continue working to keep ourselves and each other safe,” Cooper said.

The CDC defines frontline essential workers as workers who are in sectors essential to the functioning of society and who are at substantially higher risk for exposure to COVID-19.

Fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The recommendations released Monday also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way — in a single household — with people considered at low-risk for severe diseases, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

According to the CDC, a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people continue to wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.