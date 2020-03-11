How to help loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia amid the coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For caregivers of a person living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, keeping them healthy has always been a priority -- particularly now, with the COVID-19 outbreak.

That's why the Alzheimer`s Foundation of America is sharing some personal care recommendations to help.

Try using a soothing tone to encourage hand washing and understand that you may need to explain what to do slowly and step by step.

Some people with dementia are no longer able to anticipate what step is coming next.

Consider using a fragranced soap such as lavender to improve the sensory experience for your person.

Use your own hands to model what needs to be done.

All this and more in this week’s Successful Aging.

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.