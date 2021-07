HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The American Rescue Plan has an important benefit that you may not know about.

If you qualified for unemployment assistance this year, you might be eligible for free healthcare.

On this week’s Successful Aging, our senior advisor Linda Pritchett is here to explain how to find out who qualifies for this benefit.

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.