How does the Greensboro Police Department use their body-worn cameras?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Committee and Greensboro Police Department are breaking down the facts of body-worn and patrol vehicle cameras.

According to GCJAC Commissioner Franca Jalloh, numerous calls and complaints have gone to GPD on why body-camera footage has not gone public.

Jalloh said the calls and letters do not get ignored, and that’s what prompted a public meeting.

Wednesday, the city’s Criminal Justice Advisory Committee hosted a public forum to close the gap between police and people they serve, allowing transparency to be at the forefront of the conversation focusing on the body camera footage.

Lieutenant Adam Bell of the Greensboro Police Department presented a slideshow about what cameras they use —policies for them to record, when not to record, how footage is stored based on categories and how much is spent annually on cameras.

Lieutenant Bell said roughly $350,000 is spent on body-worn cameras and just under $200,000 on vehicle cameras.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said the department’s cameras are audited on a basis Lieutenant Bell added there are consequences to officers whose cameras are not cohesive to their time of duty.

Wednesday’s full meeting can be seen below: