FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Love. Hope. Dignity.

You’ll hear those words a lot when you’re around the Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministries.

This group is making a real difference, giving hope and direction to people in jail, helping them turn their lives around while becoming an important part of the community.

As Katie Nordeen reports, the Winston-Salem Foundation is doing this by helping make sure ex-prisoners can get from point A to point B.